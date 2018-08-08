Healthy Pak-US relationship highly important in current scenario: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday said healthy Pak-US relationship was highly important in the current scenario.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf is adamant to establish good relations with the United States based on mutual trust and respect. We view Pak-US relations in terms of trade and economic matters, to be significant,” Imran Khan said while talking to Interim US Ambassador to Pakistan John F. Hower, who visited Banigala.

According to details posted by PTI on its official twitter account, Pakistan-US diplomatic relations and other matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Imran Khan said, “Stable Afghanistan is beneficial for all; US, Pakistan & the region. There have been many ups and downs in Pak-US relations due to trust issues between both countries.”

“It is pleasant to see voices raising from US also in favor of a political solution for Afghan war. War and use of military force has never been the solution for Afghanistan’s situation,” he added.

The PTI Chairman said Pakistan has always wished for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. “I have always pushed for a political solution for Afghan war,” he added.