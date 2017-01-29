Healthcare system to be improved in real sense: CM

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP): A delegation led by Turkish Health Ministry Director General for European Union and International Affairs Dr Oner

Guner here on Sunday met Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Turkish Healthcare System was the best and Turkey had improved it by introducing reforms in the healthcare delivery system. By taking benefit from the Turkish model, “we will also improve the healthcare delivery system in Punjab in real sense. To make the healthcare delivery system more efficient and effective, all possible efforts have been made and we

respect and regard Turkish cooperation in improving the healthcare system in Punjab. With the cooperation of Turkey, the healthcare system in Punjab will soon meet the expectations of people,” he added.

He said that the provision of best medical facilities to common man

was the right of every individual.

The Chief Minister said that he would leave no stone unturned to

provide quality medical facilities to people.

Dr Oner Guner said that cooperation would be provided at every

level to the Punjab government for improving the healthcare system.

The team members of Turkish Health Ministry, Additional Chief

Secretary, Secretaries Health and other relative authorities were also present on the occasion.