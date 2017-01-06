Healthcare initiatives being taken on priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday terming the healthcare sector as one of his top priorities said the government was taking initiatives for the uplift of poorest of the poor patients.

The Prime Minister stated this in his address at the foundation laying ceremony of King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences. Bahrain’s Commander of National Guard Lt Gen Sheikh Muhammad bin Essa bin Salman, also the brother of Bahrain’s King, was present.

The King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences to be built in Chak Shehzad is a gift from Bahrain and will be affiliated with Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland.

Addressing at the event, the Prime Minister said in view of the dearth of trained nursing and training staff in the country, the noble project by Bahrain would help fill gap in healthcare sector.

Nawaz Sharif said nursing care was an area facing major challenges in Pakistan due to neglect in previous years and thus required a serious revamp.

He said the project would upgrade the quality of nursing profession and bring it at par with international standards.

He expressed gratitude to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Essa al Khalifa for the project, which he said symbolized the bond of friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister termed the nursing university another remarkable addition in the annals of Pakistan Bahrain cooperation.

He said the government was committed to uplift of healthcare sector and mentioned that under National Health Programme launched in 2015, fifty new hospitals would be constructed across the country.

He said the same programme would also provide free

primary and tertiary healthcare to patients, adding the programme being carried out on periodic basis would eventually benefit 100 million persons.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the free of cost immunization for infants and pregnant mothers besides continuity of anti polio campaign.

State Minister for Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar giving salient features of the project said the state of the art university would completely transform nursing sector in Pakistan.

She said to be constructed at 237 canals of land, the nursing university would cater 2,000 students with 500 admissions annually. Besides, residential services to 1,000 male and female students would be provided.

The Minister said the graduates of the university

affiliated with prestigious Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland would have an edge in local and international markets.

Earlier, the Prime Minister flanked by Lt Gen Sheikh Muhammad bin Essa bin Salman unveiled the plaque of King Hamad Nursing University and Associated Medical Sciences.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain Javaid Malik briefed the Prime Minister about the project.