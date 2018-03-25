Headquarters win team event of NTC All Pak inter region badminton

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP):Headquarters region won the team event
title of the NTC All Pakistan inter regional badminton championship
with an easy 2-0 win over Central region in the final here on Sunday
at the Punjab University gymnasium hall.
The winners struck all round performance to beat the opponents
in both the double matches.
Director General Finance, NTC, Nauman Khalid inaugurated the
event at the colourful ceremony. Also present was Divisional Engineer,
NTC Lahore, Ayaz Noor.
In the first match of the team event final, Muhammad Ali and
Hasan short work of Kamran and Safdar 21-16,21-18. In the second match
Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah outplayed Mureed Abbas and Zahid Jabbar
in a three setter match, 21-18,17-21,21-10.
Following are the results of the matches,
Team event (semi finals), headquarters beat North region 2-0, In the
first match, Hamidullah and Safdar beat Sohail and Taimoor 21-6,21-10
and in the second tie Hasan and Zafar beat Shahid and Aamir 21-10,21-8.
(2nd second final), In the first match central region beat South Region 2-0. In the first match, Kamran and Safdar beat Imtiaz and Mateen 21-18,21-19,in the second match Mureed and Zahid beat Rasheed and
Abidi 21-17,21-9.
Finals in the senior veterans doubles and junior veterans doubles
were also decided
Following are the results,
In the senior veterans doubles final Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah
beat Fasih ur Rehman.
In the junior veterans doubles junior final Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah outshone Fasih ur Rehman and Saeed .
The tournament will continue March 27 and a number of other events will also be played.