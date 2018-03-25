Headquarters win team event of NTC All Pak inter region badminton

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP):Headquarters region won the team event

title of the NTC All Pakistan inter regional badminton championship

with an easy 2-0 win over Central region in the final here on Sunday

at the Punjab University gymnasium hall.

The winners struck all round performance to beat the opponents

in both the double matches.

Director General Finance, NTC, Nauman Khalid inaugurated the

event at the colourful ceremony. Also present was Divisional Engineer,

NTC Lahore, Ayaz Noor.

In the first match of the team event final, Muhammad Ali and

Hasan short work of Kamran and Safdar 21-16,21-18. In the second match

Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah outplayed Mureed Abbas and Zahid Jabbar

in a three setter match, 21-18,17-21,21-10.

Following are the results of the matches,

Team event (semi finals), headquarters beat North region 2-0, In the

first match, Hamidullah and Safdar beat Sohail and Taimoor 21-6,21-10

and in the second tie Hasan and Zafar beat Shahid and Aamir 21-10,21-8.

(2nd second final), In the first match central region beat South Region 2-0. In the first match, Kamran and Safdar beat Imtiaz and Mateen 21-18,21-19,in the second match Mureed and Zahid beat Rasheed and

Abidi 21-17,21-9.

Finals in the senior veterans doubles and junior veterans doubles

were also decided

Following are the results,

In the senior veterans doubles final Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah

beat Fasih ur Rehman.

In the junior veterans doubles junior final Nauman Khalid and Hamidullah outshone Fasih ur Rehman and Saeed .

The tournament will continue March 27 and a number of other events will also be played.