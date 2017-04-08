Head of visiting UK delegation terms Pakistan a land of opportunity

KARACHI, April 8 (APP): The head of the visiting seven-member British Parliamentary delegation, Rehman Chishti MP, while terming Pakistan as ‘land of opportunities’, said that the country has huge potential as there are plenty of business opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, that was the basic reason UK parliamentarians are keen to

strengthen and deepen relations with Pakistan.

‘We are here in Pakistan and Karachi as we believe that Pakistan’s economy is going to become the 20th largest economy of the world by 2030 because of good governance and infrastructure’, he added while visiting on the second day of 14th My Karachi-Oasis of Harmony

Exhibition at Expo Center on Saturday, says a statement of the Karachi

Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President KCCI Asif Nisar, Vice President KCCI Muhammad Younus Soomro, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition, Muhammad Idrees and KCCI Managing Committee members accompanied the British Parliamentarians during their tour to different stalls at the Expo Center.

Rehman Chishti, who is also the Chairman of British Parliamentary

Committee on Pakistan, said that the reality about Pakistan was totally different as compared to its perception.

‘Karachi is safe and the people of Karachi are great’, he added.

He informed that the British Prime Minister will be visiting Pakistan within the next few months whereas the British Trade Minister will also be visiting this country within the next couple of weeks.

‘British Foreign Minister and Home Minister have already visited Pakistan and our Prime Minister will also be arriving here as it is our desire to further deepen the existing relations between both the countries, he said, adding that UK wants to improve and maximize its trade and investment with Pakistan.

Rehman Chishti noted that around 1.1 million British Pakistanis are inhabiting in UK who are contributing at every level.

‘It is our willingness to engage these British Pakistanis in promoting trade and investment between the two countries’, he added.

To a query regarding UK’s interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, ‘We are reviewing all the aspects of CPEC and it seems that all aspects have potential for British investment.

CPEC offers great investment opportunities for United Kingdom across

all sectors.

Referring to British Parliamentarians delegation’s meetings with Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab, he said that they were willing to make sure that the investment opportunities reaching Pakistan from UK are equally distributed amongst provinces.

He informed that both countries enjoy strong trade ties and UK was looking forward for investment opportunities in Services, Goods, Banking and Security, Tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, bustling activities resumed in full swing at the Karachi Expo Center as massive number of visitors continued to pour into the Expo Center on second day of My Karachi Exhibition, which was also toured by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Maj. Gen. Muhammad Saeed, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, Consul General of Russia Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of Sri Lanka H.M.B. Herath, Consul General of Indonesia Dempo Awang Yuddie, Consul General of Thailand Suwat Kaewsook and other dignitaries, who highly admired KCCI’s efforts to promote the positive and soft image of Karachi.

DG Rangers Sindh, Maj. General Mohammad Saeed, who was accompanied by Chairman Businessmen Group and Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and other prominent businessmen and industrialists during his tour to My Karachi Exhibition, highly appreciated BMG Leadership and KCCI Management for effectively highlighting Karachi and its citizens as peace-loving.

President KCCI, Shamim Ahmed Firpo, while commenting on the

progress of My Karachi Exhibition, stated that they have received

overwhelming response from people belonging to all walks of life who

highly appreciated KCCI’s efforts towards organizing this lovely event

which has provided Karachiites an opportunity to spend some good time with their families and carry out shopping in a secure atmosphere.