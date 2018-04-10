Head of Election Commission optimistic about high turnout in presidential election

BAKU, Apr 10 (APP):Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday showed optimism regarding
high voters turnout which is expected to touch 80 per cent mark during presidential election, scheduled for
Wednesday (April 11).
The Head of CEC, Mazahir Panahov, in an exclusive talk with APP here, said that society was showing good interest in
election which would help raise voters turnout as compared to previous
elections when it exceeded 72 per cent at presidential election in 2013, 75
percent in 2008 and 62 percent in 2003.
He said that 11 parties had registered
their observers for the election and added that CEC had registered about 900
international and more than 60,000 Azerbaijani observers. He said that the media
at election would be represented by 118 journalists of both print and electronic
from 21 countries.
Replying to a question, he said monitoring
of election through installation of cameras in polling stations
had been introduced by Azerbaijan which was
unprecedented, adding that the process of
1000 cameras in Wednesday presidential election had already been
completed and basic objective behind this initiative was to ensure transparency.
The CEC said these 1000 cameras had been installed in different polling stations
across the country and could be monitored by common citizens through web for
which there would be no need of prior registration.
‘All arrangements regarding presidential election have been made in a way that no one could raise finger. We are trying
our best to maximum facilitate voters and they can cast their right in a good
atmosphere,’ he added.