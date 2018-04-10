Head of Election Commission optimistic about high turnout in presidential election

BAKU, Apr 10 (APP):Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday showed optimism regarding

high voters turnout which is expected to touch 80 per cent mark during presidential election, scheduled for

Wednesday (April 11).

The Head of CEC, Mazahir Panahov, in an exclusive talk with APP here, said that society was showing good interest in

election which would help raise voters turnout as compared to previous

elections when it exceeded 72 per cent at presidential election in 2013, 75

percent in 2008 and 62 percent in 2003.

He said that 11 parties had registered

their observers for the election and added that CEC had registered about 900

international and more than 60,000 Azerbaijani observers. He said that the media

at election would be represented by 118 journalists of both print and electronic

from 21 countries.

Replying to a question, he said monitoring

of election through installation of cameras in polling stations

had been introduced by Azerbaijan which was

unprecedented, adding that the process of

1000 cameras in Wednesday presidential election had already been

completed and basic objective behind this initiative was to ensure transparency.

The CEC said these 1000 cameras had been installed in different polling stations

across the country and could be monitored by common citizens through web for

which there would be no need of prior registration.

‘All arrangements regarding presidential election have been made in a way that no one could raise finger. We are trying

our best to maximum facilitate voters and they can cast their right in a good

atmosphere,’ he added.