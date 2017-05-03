HDIP’s two development projects worth Rs 892 mln to be incorporated in PSDP 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) has planned two development projects worth Rs 892.236 million, which would be incorporated in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2017-18.

The projects would help upgrade its testing facilities operating across the country and ensure provision of quality fuel to consumers.

“The institute, under two projects worth Rs 457.766 million and Rs 434.47 million, will upgrade Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) in two years, testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory Islamabad in three years respectively,” official sources told APP.

The projects, they said, had already been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources, and would be incorporated in the PSDP 2017-18.

The sources said the KLC would be transformed into a state-of-the-art

base by equipping it with a complete range of POL products’ testing facilities at par with international standard for maintaining supply of quality of fuel.

The project would increase the capacity of KLC to test samples of imported POL products from ships, inspect and collect samples from all oil marketing companies’ terminals and depots, refineries, lube oil blending plants, lube oil reclamation plants, grease and transformer oil plants.

While, under the second project HDIP would upgrade its laboratories in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta for testing locally produced and imported petroleum products like gasoline, diesel oils, furnace oil, transformer oil, lubricating oil and greases at a cost of Rs 434.47 million, the sources added.