HBL PSL to observe Childhood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Days

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League continues to make an impact on and off the field with collaborations aimed at making a difference in various spheres of life.

During the fourth edition that commences in Dubai on Thursday,February 14, the league will observe Childhood Cancer Awareness and Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Awareness Days, said the information made available here on Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Childhood Cancer Awareness Day will be observed on Friday,February 15 (International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day).

Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings in the opening match of the day followed by a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

All four teams will be wearing the Golden Ribbon synonymous with Childhood Cancer Awareness while the match commentators would also wear the ribbon.

Various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed as per the Childhood Cancer Awareness theme.

The Dubai International Stadium (Venue for the matches on February 15) will also be themed accordingly.

HBL PSL partners Jubilee Insurance would be flying in a child cancer patient and his caretaker for the game.

On Sunday,March 10 the HBL PSL matches will be hosted in Karachi and Lahore. In the first match of the day at National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators.

At Lahore, the Gaddafi Stadium will see Lahore Qalandars take on the Multan Sultans,and all four teams will be wearing the Pink Ribbon synonymous with Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Match commentators will also be wearing the ribbon while various match related equipment including the stumps will be themed likewise.

The two stadiums will also be themed accordingly.