HBL PSL Champion Islamabad United kicks off title hunt

PESHAWAR, Feb 1 (APP):Two-time HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Champion, Islamabad United will kick off their title defense against

Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener in Dubai on Feb 14. The match is expected to be a sensational and eye-catching opening ceremony.

United won the first title in 2016 and second in 2018.

Winning 19 out of 32 played, they have the highest win percentage (59.67 percent) in the HBL PSL.