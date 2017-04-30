Hazara Motorway to become operational by year end

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): Construction work of Hassanabdal-Havelian Motorway, commonly known as Hazara Motorway, is in full swing, and it would become operational end of this year.

According to an NHA official, the 20 kilometer Package-I, starts from Burhan and ends at Jarikas and the 20 kilometer Package-II starts from Jarikas and ends at Sarai Saleh.

He said the construction work of Sarai Saleh-Havelian section started late but now it has been built on fast pace.

He said the total length of Hazara Motorway from Hassanabdal to Havelian would be 59.1 km. The project would have five interchanges with toll plazas at their entrance/exit points.

The official said with the completion of the motorway, the people of Hazara Division would be able to play an active role in trade, tourism, industry and agricultural sectors that would ultimately boost the country’s economy. It would thus open a new chapter in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, he added.

The project will reduce the travel time from between Rawalpindi-Islamabad to Mansehra from 4 hours to two hours.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the construction of the project on November 29, 2014.