Hazara community Diorama inaugurated at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Hazara community Diorama was inaugurated here at Heritage Museum of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Friday.

Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed said that in the ongoing efforts to improve and expand diorama displays at the Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa has opened a new Museum Diorama of Hazara community, Balochistan province.

The display showcased the beautiful culture and traditions of the Hazara community in a three-dimensional creative manner.

The artists of Hazara community presented live folk music and got big applause from the audience.

The leaders of Hazara community thanked Lok Virsa for establishing their community diorama at Heritage Museum.

They also highlighted various aspects of Hazara community culture and traditions on the occasion.

The fascinating thing about the Heritage Museum is that it presents history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both from the mainstream and the remotest regions of the country.