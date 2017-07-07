Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant big milestone: Khawaja Asif

FAISALABAD, July 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Water &

Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the inauguration

of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant was a big milestone in the

country’s history which was completed by the Pakistan

Muslim League-N government.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony at Haveli Bahadur

Shah near Jhang, he said : “We have achieved this goal and

its credit goes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif”.

He said 3,600 MW cheap electricity would be added in

the national grid by end of the current year.

He said when the PML-N came to power, shortfall

between electricity generation and demand was 67 per cent

but today this ratio had declined to 19 per cent, adding

that this ratio was also recorded 15.4 per cent in the

last month (June).

The minister said in 2013, power generation in the

country was only 13,000 MW but today power generation

had reached 19,248 MW which would cross the figure

of 20,000 MW by end of this year.

The minister said the credit of this achievement went

to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team.

He said work continued on various power projects which

would be inaugurated in days to come.

He said loadshedding would be ended forever in the

year 2018, adding the PML-N government would fulfill all

its promises made with the people.

He said:” Our opponents, in fact, fear of the success

of various projects being completed rapidly in the

country by the PML-N government”.