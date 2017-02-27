Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant to become functional by Jan 2018: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Feb 27 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that 1230 megawatt LNG-based Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant would become fully functional by January 2018.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant Jhang, he said that first turbine of this plant would kick start during May-June this year. It would produce 360 megawatt of electricity, whereas 800 megawatt electricity would be generated by July 2017, he added.

He said that when the PML-N came into power, the country was facing worst energy crisis, adding the electricity production was stagnant at 13,050 megawatt and the people were facing 18-20 hours long outage every day.

“We have increased electricity production up to 17000 megawatt within a year due to which the electricity load shedding duration was first reduced to 12 hours and now it has been further trimmed to 4-6 hours daily,” he added.

The State Minister said the PML-N government had decided to increase electricity production up to 20,000 megawatt and in this connection Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant would contribute its share of 1230 megawatt.

He said the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant would be completed within a short span of 27 months, whereas work on Bhikki Power Plant was also in full swing.

He said that Musharraf and PPP governments failed to produce even a single megawatt of electricity. Similarly no step was taken for the upgradation of transmission lines by the previous governments, he said. “On the other hand we not only increased electricity production but also upgraded high transmission lines of 10 power distribution companies,” he added.

He said the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was taking practical steps for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Now industry was facing zero loadshedding, he said, adding, “No one can prove corruption in any power plant initiated by the PML-N government rather we saved Rs 100 billion in three power plants”, he added.

Abid Sher said, “We have expedited the pace of development and people of Pakistan will get cheap electricity very soon.”

Responding to questions, the State Minister said, “Lal Haveli is a property of Auqaf Department and we will retrieve it.”

He further said that census would be held from March 15, 2017 in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.