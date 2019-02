NEW YORK, Feb 02 (APP):Hate crimes in major US cities rose for the fifth consecutive year in 2018, fueled in large part by attacks on African-Americans, Latino communities and Jews, according to a new report.There were a total of 921 bias incidents in nine of the 10 largest U.S. cities last year, up 14 percent from 2017, according to data compiled by the Center for Hate and Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino. The study used police department data from around the country.