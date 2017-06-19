Hate crime suspected in killing of a Muslim girl in Northern Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 19 (APP): Police in Norther Virginia’s city of Sterling was investigating the death of a Muslim girl as a possible hate crime, who went missing overnight after leaving a mosque.

The relatives identified the girl as 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen who went missing after leaving the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) mosque in Sterling. The country police has arrested a 22-year-old man Darwin Martine Torres and charged with her murder.

According to details as reported by the Washington Post, a group of four to five teenagers were returning from breakfast early Sunday and heading back to mosque when confronted by a motorist. All the teenagers ran to the mosque except for Nebra.

The ADAMS’ officials immediately notified to the police and then began an extensive search for the girl, according to a statement released by the mosque.

Nebra’s body was found on Sunday in the after in a pond. Torres was arrested after police spotted him driving suspiciously in the area. Nebra’s family was told by the police that the unfortunate girl was hit by a metal bat. Police said a possible hate-crime motivation was among the things authorities were investigating.

An ADAMS official, Shoyeb Hassan, said that mosque has arranged extra prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan at midnight and 2 a.m. and members go to McDonalds or the nearby IHOP restaurant for Sehari before returning to mosque for prayers. Nebra’s and her friends were returning after having Sehari on their way back to mosque when the incident happened.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,,, It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth,” Rizwan Jaka, chairman of ADAMS, said in a statement.

ADAMS is Northern Virginia’s largest mosque, and with 11 chapters around the District and Northern Virginia is among the nationâ€™s most well-known congregations. According to ADAMS’s website, the Sterling location is 25,000 square feet and can accommodate more than 700 people. It includes a youth weekend school, a gymnasium and multipurpose hall, the site says.

Police have not said that the slaying was a hate crime, but the issue was on the minds of many Muslims, according to the report.

Nabra’s mother, Sawsan Gazzar said that her daughter frequented the mosque during Ramadan and a friend’s mom drove Nabra and others to the mosque that night. Nebra was wearing abaya that night for prayers.

“I think it had to do with the way she was dressed and the fact that she’s Muslim,, Gazzar said adding that why anyone would kill a kid?