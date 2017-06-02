Hassan & Hussain are sons of a great man who braved tough accountability in every era: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Hassan and Hussain are sons of that

great man who has sailed through tough accountability of every era

with success, the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said

in a tweet on Friday.

Maryam’s tweets came as his brother Hassan Nawaz faced another

day of questioning by the Joint Investigation Team, formed on the

order of a Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers Case.

This was Hassan’s first appearance before the six member JIT

comprising representatives of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National

Accountability Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence, Military

Intelligence and is headed by an Additional Director General of

Federal Investigation Agency.

Hussain Nawaz has already faced questioning for three days and

summons have been issued asking him to appear again on Saturday.

Maryam regularly keeps her 3.2 million followers updated about

the latest political situation, particularly related to the Sharif

family.

In another tweet in Urdu and an obvious reference to Imran

Khan she said; “Someone asked for starting the accountability from

him, but it takes a heart like that of Nawaz Sharif [to face tough

time].”

Regarding her brothers Maryam said, “Hassan and Hussain have

never been in politics, however they do have a medal of facing tough

times in jail during the era of dictator.”

The Sharif family rejects the charges against them following

the Panama Paper leaks by an International Consortium of

Journalists.

Maryam Nawaz and her active followers on the social media keep

the cyber world alive, round the clock.

The apex court is monitoring the working of the JIT on

fortnightly basis.