Hassan & Hussain are sons of a great man who braved tough accountability in every era: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Hassan and Hussain are sons of that
great man who has sailed through tough accountability of every era
with success, the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said
in a tweet on Friday.
Maryam’s tweets came as his brother Hassan Nawaz faced another
day of questioning by the Joint Investigation Team, formed on the
order of a Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers Case.
This was Hassan’s first appearance before the six member JIT
comprising representatives of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National
Accountability Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence, Military
Intelligence and is headed by an Additional Director General of
Federal Investigation Agency.
Hussain Nawaz has already faced questioning for three days and
summons have been issued asking him to appear again on Saturday.
Maryam regularly keeps her 3.2 million followers updated about
the latest political situation, particularly related to the Sharif
family.
In another tweet in Urdu and an obvious reference to Imran
Khan she said; “Someone asked for starting the accountability from
him, but it takes a heart like that of Nawaz Sharif [to face tough
time].”
Regarding her brothers Maryam said, “Hassan and Hussain have
never been in politics, however they do have a medal of facing tough
times in jail during the era of dictator.”
The Sharif family rejects the charges against them following
the Panama Paper leaks by an International Consortium of
Journalists.
Maryam Nawaz and her active followers on the social media keep
the cyber world alive, round the clock.
The apex court is monitoring the working of the JIT on
fortnightly basis.