Hassan Daud appointed spokesperson of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has appointed
Hassan Daud as spokesperson on matters related to China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
According to a statement issued by the ministry, Hassan Daud
who is Project Director CPEC Support Project is authorized to issue statements
on status of CPEC projects to all forums if required after due approval.
“All concerned including center of excellence CPEC (PIDE)
are advised to acknowledge this in view of importance and coherence of CPEC
arrangements”, the statement said adding that any official participating in
CPEC related event should coordinate with CPEC secretariat ministry of planning
for updated information on all CPEC related activities.