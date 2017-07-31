MULTAN, July 31 (APP): Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed
Hashmi has called upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman
Imran Khan to avoid irresponsible behaviour in politics, saying
it’s not cricket.
Talking to the media at the local press club on Monday,
he said: “I want to ask Imran Khan to let democracy survive in
the country.” He said that Imran could not raise his stature by
playing into the hands of others.
Hashmi insisted that whatever he was saying should be
considered as a statement on oath.
He recalled that in 2014 when he was part of the PTI,
participants of the party meetings used to say that there was no
rigging in 2013 general elections, but Imran kept on insisting
on sit-in politics.
Responding to a question, Hashmi said that Imran Khan had
almost put a full stop on his political career due to his
irresponsible politics, adding that “he (Imran) shoots in his
feet every day”. He claimed that there existed seven different
parties within the PTI.
To another question whether the PTI could be banned for
receiving foreign funding, Hashmi said that was possible
provided the charge was proved.
Makhdoom Javed Hashmi alleged that Imran Khan had indulged
in corrupt practices during the Kerry Pecker series when he
(Hashmi) was the sports minister. He alleged that Imran just
wanted to make money no matter what happens in the country.
He said that Imran should understand that it’s politics, not
cricket.
He regretted that major political parties’ leadership did not
treat him well, adding that they made him to suffer defeat in
the by-elections in Multan.
He alleged that some politicians had asked him not to
leave the PTI and instead form a forward bloc. However, he
refused to do so and resigned.
Hashmi urges Imran to shun irresponsible politics
MULTAN, July 31 (APP): Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed