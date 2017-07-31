Hashmi urges Imran to shun irresponsible politics

MULTAN, July 31 (APP): Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed

Hashmi has called upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman

Imran Khan to avoid irresponsible behaviour in politics, saying

it’s not cricket.

Talking to the media at the local press club on Monday,

he said: “I want to ask Imran Khan to let democracy survive in

the country.” He said that Imran could not raise his stature by

playing into the hands of others.

Hashmi insisted that whatever he was saying should be

considered as a statement on oath.

He recalled that in 2014 when he was part of the PTI,

participants of the party meetings used to say that there was no

rigging in 2013 general elections, but Imran kept on insisting

on sit-in politics.

Responding to a question, Hashmi said that Imran Khan had

almost put a full stop on his political career due to his

irresponsible politics, adding that “he (Imran) shoots in his

feet every day”. He claimed that there existed seven different

parties within the PTI.

To another question whether the PTI could be banned for

receiving foreign funding, Hashmi said that was possible

provided the charge was proved.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi alleged that Imran Khan had indulged

in corrupt practices during the Kerry Pecker series when he

(Hashmi) was the sports minister. He alleged that Imran just

wanted to make money no matter what happens in the country.

He said that Imran should understand that it’s politics, not

cricket.

He regretted that major political parties’ leadership did not

treat him well, adding that they made him to suffer defeat in

the by-elections in Multan.

He alleged that some politicians had asked him not to

leave the PTI and instead form a forward bloc. However, he

refused to do so and resigned.