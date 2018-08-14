Hasan Askari for following teachings of Quaid, Iqbal

LAHORE, Aug 14 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has emphasized the need for following the

teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony

held at Hazoori Bagh in connection with the 71st Independence

day of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The founders of the country realized the dream of a

separate homeland with the blessing of Allah Almighty besides

their historic struggle and we could not forget their great

sacrifices in this regard, he added.

Dr. Askari congratulated the nation on the occasion and

said that he was very happy to attend this beautiful ceremony.

He also congratulated the children for beautifully

singing national songs.

“The future of the country is linked with the youth

and the more youth is empowered the more Pakistan will

progress steadily”, he added.

He said that 21st century was an era of knowledge and

technology and different human societies were progressing

through a well-developed system of education.

He said all types of resources must be utilized to

educate the youth and education would have to be prioritized

if Pakistan intends to achieve a position of glory in the

comity of nations.

Today is an occasion to pay tributes to those who had

sacrificed their lives in struggle for Pakistan as we should

not forget the sacrifices of our heroes, he added.

Askari said that first step of struggle was completed

in 1947 while the struggle for a strong and prosperous

Pakistan would continue.

The CM said that Islam has introduced the golden principles

of social justice and equality and Quaid and Iqbal had also

stressed for the implementation of these concepts.

Strengthening the social norms like social justice and

equality is the collective responsibility, he maintained.

Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javed, provincial ministers,

secretary, IG police, consul generals of China, Turkey and

Iran, administrative secretaries, leading personalities and

students attended the ceremony.