UNITED NATIONS, Jan 31 (APP):Harsh winter conditions and ongoing hostilities in parts of Syria have resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands more civilians across the war-ravaged country, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation, the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator has warned. “The people of Syria are suffering a cold, hard winter,” Mark Lowcock, who is also Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the UN Security Council.