Haroon Akhtar advises tax authorities to maintain 19% revenue growth

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan has called on the field formations of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to maintain the ongoing momentum and ensure 19 per cent growth rate in revenue collection.

He was addressing a meeting of chief commissioners here on Saturday.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the performance of regional tax offices and to ensure that target assigned for the second

quarter should be met accordingly. The tax officials attending the meeting were Chief Commissioners from Lahore Tax Unit (LTU),

CRTO Lahore, RTO to Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Haroon Akhtar Khan visited the Regional Tax Offices on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to ensure optimal revenue generation and resource mobilization in the coming months.

He stressed that maximum efforts must be made to achieve the targets to keep the growth of revenues at 19 per cent.