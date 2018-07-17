Harmain Train project to be operational in September

JEDDAH, July 17 (APP)::Saudi Arabia’s biggest ever electric train project ‘Harmain Train’ has reached its final phase which will be operational by September this year.

The high-tech 300 KM/H speed train service will be benefiting 600 million passengers per year as the project has four major branches with stations in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Jeddah, Makkah and Medina.

Ten platforms have been constructed at Makkah terminal where as eight for Jeddah station. Both Makkah and Jeddah stations cover area of 8000 square meters each. Similarly, Medina Terminal also has six platforms with an area of 37000 plus square meters.

Saleem Bukhsh, Manager of KAEC Station Tuesday informed APP that Makkah-Medina distance of more than 450 KM will be covered by the train in just 75 minutes (one and a quarter hour). Moreover, the passengers on board will have a restaurant service during the journey. Spanish made train engine has been attached with 13 boogies each with 30 to 40 passengers seating plan. The seats rea further categorized into economy and business classes.

It is worth mentioning here that the structure of the KAEC Station has iconic designed that reflects traditional ‘tenting and camping’ style of Arab history.

The stunning features of the building structure includes various elevators and ramp lifts for ease of movement. Moreover, inside of top high roof has been decorated with solar oriented lights, with an additional benefit of energy saving. Passengers with disability will also be accommodated through wheel chairs.

Another important feature of the project is provision of tight security arrangements. Each station’s security will be monitored regularly with stick eye on the movement. A big triple story car parking has been constructed with capacity of 2000 vehicles.

It is pertinent to note that Harmain Train project echoes the policies under Saudi Vision 2030 which constitutes roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s development and economy envisioned by Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince.