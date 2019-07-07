Haris’s all-round display helps Pak U19 record a clean sweep over South Africa

LAHORE, Jul 07 (APP):All-rounder Mohammad Haris scored an unbeaten half-century and took two wickets to lead Pakistan U19 to a seven wicket win against South Africa U19 in the seventh 50-0ver match played at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Sunday and help Pakistan record a clean sweep over South Africa U19.

Chasing a 183-run target, Pakistan U19 achieved victory inside 38 overs with seven wickets remaining, said the information made available here on Sunday by the Pakistan Cricket Board. JMohammad Haris hit eight fours and one six in his 55-ball 69 runs unbeaten knock.

Haris added 82 runs for the third wicket with Basit Ali (56). Haider Ali (30) provided additional support.

Pakistan captain, Rohail Nazir, who was later declared player of the series, reflecting on the series, said: “I am really happy that we are playing consistently good cricket in the last four weeks. Our team has performed well in all departments of the game, and we have completed a clean sweep in the series.”