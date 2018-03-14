Haris wins national junior squash championship title

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Haris Qasim exhibited high quality squash to win the U19 title of the All Pakistan National Junior squash championship beating Oan Abbas 11/3,119/9,11/6 in the final here on Wednesday,

In an all Punjab final Haris seemed in hurry in wrapping up the

one sided tue spending just 22 minutes in the court.

Haris thrilled the audience with his agility and vast reach in

far corners of the court, specially close to the tin by by picking

up some some low balls.

Oan tried to engage Haris in rallies but the winner cut down

all such efforts with aggressive shooting with mid court play.

“It was a easy win, I was expecting a tough challenge from him (Oan) who could not sustain the pressure which I mounted with my aggressive approach”, said a jubilant Haris while talking to APP after the match.

He said he is confident to show consistency by producing good

results in coming national junior squash events.

Farhan Hashmi of SNGPL won the U17 title by routing Saqib Iqbal

of KPK in straight sets 11/9,11/3,11/7.

Farhan labored for 31 minutes to sniff a weaker challenge of

Saqib who fell short of expectations in the ultimate showdown.

Farhan was ahead in all departments of the game underling his

squash talent with anticipation and commitment. He displayed superb

back and fore hand shots to leave his opponent helpless on occasion.

Saqib adopted a defensive approach which let him down in the

match and he was never on right path in the match to prove himself

a visible threat to his rival.

“It was a one sided final but I enjoyed playing it and the win

has made me happy”, said Farhan after the match. He said his strategy

to keep Saqib under pressure right from the beginning was the key

factor of his victory.