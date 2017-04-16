Haris Ahmad steers GHS Nasapa to 7 wickets win in PCB A.H Kardan Inter-School Cricket

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP): Right-arm medium fast bowler Haris Ahmad steered Govt High School Nasapa to seven wickets victory in the A.H Kardar Inter-School Cricket Championship being played on various venues here on Sunday.

In Gymkhana ground, promising all-rounder Haris Ahmad shined with bowl claimed three wickets for 11 runs in four overs spell by restricting Peshawar Cambridge School System to 142 runs in the 19.4 overs while star batsman Naseeb Jan hammered a cracking 79 runs and played a key role in their team success.

President RCA Peshawar Gulzada, Secretary AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik,

PCB School Coordinator Sohail Khan, former Secretary PDCA Syed Hanif Shah, MD Malik Cricket Academy Farman Ali were also present and witnessed the matches.

Talking to APP, Amjad Aziz Malik lauded PCB for initiating the school

championship in which more than 10,000 school youngsters would come up to the national pool of selection. He said it is a good beginning and certainly more talented kids from different schools across the country would get opportunities to show their hidden talent. He also appreciated Sohail Khan for his commitment towards promotion of cricket at school level in provincial capital wherein 24 teams of more than 80 schools are part of the Championship.

PCSS batting first bowled out for 142 runs in the 19.4 overs of the 25

overs match. Only middle order Aurangzeb made 23 runs off 41 runs with one boundary, Hikmat Ullah scored another cracking 53 runs off 44 balls with seven boundaries were the key contributors.

For GHS Nasapa, Haris Ahmad claimed three wickets, Left-arm spinner

Mustafa got three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs spell, Khalid Junior and Abdur Rehman got one wicket each and Umar Said took two wickets for 32 runs.

In reply, GHS Nasapa chased the target for the loss of three wickets

with a stunning batting by opening batsman Naseeb Jan who made 79 runs off 66 balls with 12 boundaries and one six, Khalid Junior scored 33 runs with four boundaries, Haris scored an unbeaten quick-fire 30 runs with 7 boundaries and Khalid made 16 runs not out. For PCSS Hamza and Jamshed took one wicket each. Thus GHS Nasapa won the match by seven wickets. It was the third victory of GHS Nasapa in the Championship.

In the second match Peshawar Model beat GHS Bashirabad by 52 runs. PM while batting first scored 131 runs for nine wickets in 25 overs. Opener Muhammad Umar struck elegant 47 runs off 55 balls with two boundaries and two sixes, Awais Khan made 16 runs and Abdullah scored 15 runs, none of the other batsmen could cross the double figures. Syed Kifayat got two wickets, Zohaib, Ayaz, Sadam and Suleman got one wicket each.

In reply, GHS Bashirabad bundled out for 79 runs only in 16.2 overs.

Ayaz made 23 runs, Sadiq scored 15 runs and Syed Kifayat scored 14 runs. For Peshawar Model Fateh Ali claimed three wickets, Hamas Ali, Aftab, and Muhammad Umar took two wickets each while Moez got one wicket.

In the third match played at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Unique Vision

Public School recorded five wickets victory against GHS No. 3.

GHS No. 3 batting first scored 112 runs with Abdullah made 26 runs, Ayaz scored 22 runs and Hayat Ullah scored 19 runs. For Unique Vision Ismail took four wickets for 17 runs in his four overs spell, Muhammad Rehman got two wickets, Usman, Zakir took one wicket each.

In reply, Unique Vission chased the target for the loss of five wickets.

Mehmood Nawaz (22), Muhammad Rehman not out (28), Zakir not out (25) were the key contributors. For GHS No. 3 Zubair took two wickets, Abdullah, and Salman got one wicket each.

In the fourth match played at Gymkhana ground, GHS Baripura beat Govt High School No. 1 by two wickets. GHS No.1 City made 96 runs and in reply Govt High School Baripura chased the target for eight wickets.