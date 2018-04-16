Haripur wins Abbottabad Regional Male Under-23 Inter-District Games trophy

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP):Haripur after winning the

female trophy also got the overall trophy of the Abbottabad Region Under-23 Inter-District Games played at Abbottabad Public School on Monday.

Haripur secured 125 points by taking first position,

followed by Abbottabad with 90 points and Mansehra got third position with 45 points.

Haripur also got winner trophy of the female Games by

upsetting Abbottabad in the Games. Haripur got seven gold medal, seven silver medal by securing 125 points by taking first position, followed by Abbottabad with six gold medal and six silver medals by taking 90 points. Haripur won Hockey, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Tug of War, Wrestling, Athletic, and got silver medal in Tennis, Gymnastic, Karate, Squash, Badminton and Basketball.

Abbottabad won badminton, squash, tennis, karate, basketball and took silver medal in kabaddi, table tennis, tug of war and

athletic. Mansehra got gold medal in Judo and Batagram won gymnastic file.

At the end, the chief guest and Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Games Nimat Ullah Marwat, former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood, gave away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 to the winners and Rs. 15000 to the runners-up.

Speaking on this occasion, Syed Saqlain Shah on this occasion congratulated Haripur for winning both male and female Games overall trophies. He said the first phase of the Under-23 Games at district level will be completing at Dera Ismail Khan. He said the second phase of the Under-23 Games at KP Regional level will be organized in the first week of May this year. He said the prizes for the winners and runners-up has been increased to 50,000 for the winners and Rs. 30,000 for the runners-up and Rs. 20,000 for the

third position holders besides sports scholarship would also be given to the top three position holders.