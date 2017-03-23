Haripur makes clean sweep of gold in U-23 Games Athletic Meet

PESHAWAR, March 23 (APP): Haripur made a clean sweep of gold medals tally in the Athletic Meet of the KP Under-23 Abbottabad Region Male Games which concluded at Hockey Stadium Abbottabad on Thursday.

Abbottabad securing 120 points by taking first position, followed by

Haripur with 90 points and Mansehra with 40 points. Around 700 players from Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Mansehra, Toorgar and Abbottabad took part in total 15 games.

Director Operation Directorate of Sports KP Tariq Mehmood was the

chief guest at the closing ceremony and gave away trophies, medals and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 to the winners and Rs. 15000 to runners-up.

DSO Ahmad Zaman, Director Sports BISE Abbottabad Sardar Shakeel Jadoon, Acting District Nazim Shoukat Tanoli Advocate, Tehsil Nazim Muhammad Ishaq Zikria and In-charge Elite Force Hazara Region Ijaz Ahmad Goga, Director Development Syed Saqlain Shah were also present.

Haripur claimed nine gold, seven silver and one bronze medals. There

were 10 different events comprising 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4X100m relay, 4X400m relay, javelin throw, shot put and long jump. Haripur secured first position with 67 points, followed by Abbottabad with one gold, one silver and three bronze medal registering 12 points, Mansehra got third position with 11 points with two silver medals and five bronze medals.

Abid and Sadam Shah of Haripur were jointly declared the best

athletes. Abid grabbed gold medals in 100m and 200m while Sadam Shah, also from Haripur won gold medals in 400m and 800m.

In the 100m Abid won gold, followed by Nouman of Haripur and Farooq

Nawaz of Mansehra, in 200m Abid won gold, followed by Nouman and Nizamat of Kohistan, in 400m Sadam won gold medal, followed by Khawar and Shan Akbar of Abbottabad, Sadam Shah won gold medal, followed by Uzair Khan of Attaullah of Mansehra, in 1500m Jamal of Haripur won gold medal, followed by Nasir and Qadir of Abbottabad, in 4X100m relay Abbottabad got first, followed by Haripur and Mansehra, 4X400m Haripur got first position, followed by Mansehra and Abbottabad, in Javelin throw Hamid Zia of Haripur with a distance of 137.4 got first, followed by Irfan of Haripur with 135.5 got second and Saad of Abbottabad took third position with 114.5. In shot put Fahad Ali got gold medal, followed by Sultan and Inayat, in long jump Hasrat Khan got first position, followed by Nouman and Rajudin.

In Judo Abbottabad secured 100 points with 7 gold medal, followed by

Mansehra with 60 points and Battagram with 15 points remained third. In squash Abbottabad beat Haripur by 3-0, in Tennis, Abbottabad beat Haripur by 3-0, in Wrestling Haripur claimed four gold medals by taking first position, followed by Abbottabad and Mansehra, in Gymnastic Haripur won gold medal, followed by Battagram. Kabbadi also won by Haripur, Abbottabad got runners-up trophy. Abbottabad won hockey, table tennis, judo, basketball, Haripur won volleyball title, Manshera got second position, Badminton won by Abbottabad and Haripur got second position. Mansehra got second position in Basketball, Volleyball.

In Karate Abbottabad got first position, followed by Manshera and

Haripur while in Football Abbottabad won first position, followed by Haripur.