ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that hard times were over and good ones were in sight.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said, ”consolidating dividends of peace. Through hardships is road to peace. Hard times are over, good ones in sight. Let’s stay steadfast. Difficulties/comforts both are shared. We can do it, we are doing it, we shall In Sha Allah do it together till final destination of enduring peace in our Pakistan,”.
Hard times over, good times in sight: ISPR
