Hard times over, good times in sight: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that hard times were over and good ones were in sight.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said, ”consolidating dividends of peace. Through hardships is road to peace. Hard times are over, good ones in sight. Let’s stay steadfast. Difficulties/comforts both are shared. We can do it, we are doing it, we shall In Sha Allah do it together till final destination of enduring peace in our Pakistan,”.