Haram Presidency to mobilize over 10,000 staff to serve Hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH, Aug 13 (APP/IINA): Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the
Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the presidency has
completed all preparations for receiving pilgrims for the coming annual
pilgrimage of Hajj.
“The presidency has mobilized more than 10,000 male and female staff
to offer the best possible services for the guests of God.
All arrangements are well in place to enable the pilgrims to spend
their days at the Two Holy Mosques in a spiritual ambience,” he said.
Sheikh Al-Sudais said that the Hajj pilgrims would benefit from the
third phase of the expansion of mataf (circumambulating area around the Holy Kaaba) and the largest ever expansion of the Grand Mosque.
“This will facilitate the pilgrims to perform their rituals in a much
easier and comfortable way,” he added.
