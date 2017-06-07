Hanzala presented bat as a token of appreciation

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United

Kingdom, Syed Ibne Abbas presented a cricket bat to Hanzala Ahmed as a token of appreciation, on his excellent performance in school cricket.

According to Pakistan High Commission, Hanzala plays cricket for

Wanstead Cricket Club Under 12 team where he displayed an outstanding game and was given a chance to play for Under 13 as well as Under 15.

Recently Hanzala was selected by his school and Essex County as Cricket Ambassador/ Leader for Spain to coach Spanish students and travelled to Spain for coaching last month.

He is son of an official at the Pakistan High Commission London,

Tanveer Ahmed.