Hanif for inquiry into Gulalai’s allegations against Imran

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi Wednesday underlined the need for holding a thorough investigation into the serious allegations levelled by PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai Wazir against Imran Khan and other party leaders.

“The allegations should be probed thoroughly and the apex court should take suo moto on it,” he said while talking to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court.

He said the allegations exposed real face of Imran Khan and advised females to avoid participating in public meetings of PTI and its other political activities as there was no respect for them.

Hanif said the PTI chief should be ashamed of the allegations, which raised several questions about his moral character and corrupt practices in the party.

“If Imran Khan denies the allegations, he must submit his blackberry mobile, which was used for objectionable texting, for inspection. And, if there will be nothing against him, I and Ayesha Gulalai will apologise from him,”

he said.

He appreciated Gulalai for upholding the tradition of Pakhtuns

and gave priority to honour over PTI membership, and quit the party on a principled stand.

“Our religion Islam does not allow the way of life, which Imran Khan has adopted. He should remember that he is not living in a western society,” he said.

Answering a question, Hanif Abbasi said Imran Khan was liable for disqualification from the National Assembly over concealment of his assets, adding that PTI’s foreign funding case was heading towards its logical end.

Hanif also criticised Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid for undue criticism against the PML-N leadership and misleading the public on different issues.

He said people of Rawalpindi had great love and respect for Nawaz Sharif and Sheikh Rashid would not be able to hoodwink them any more.