Hamza Shahbaz Gold Cup Cricket cricket tournament

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP)- The first edition of the Hamza Shahbaz Gold

Cup one day cricket tournament will roll into action here from tomorrow, Wednesday at three venues of the city.

“It is going to be a beneficial activity to promote club cricket

and to identify new talent”, said President, Lahore City Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said over an hundred top players, including test, international

and first class class cricketers alongside young talent will be

displaying their talent and potential in the event.

“Theses players have been drawn in six teams namely Lahore Eagles, Lions, Ravi, Shalimar, Falcons and Cheetas”, he said adding “Quality

and competitive cricket will be witnessed during the 15-day competition being held under the aegis of LCCA”.

The 50-over matches will be supervised by a elite penal of umpires.

A number of committees have been formed to ensure the smooth conduct

of the event. President, LCCA will inaugurate the event.

Hamza Shahbaz, MNA will be the chief guest the final and the closing ceremony on May 10,he added. The matches will be played at LCCA, Ittifaq and Cricket centre grounds.

To a question, LCCA Chief said the participating teams are equally balanced and efforts have been made to gel experience with youth to

ensure good cricket in the matches.

“It is a heartening sign that all the teams have the representation

of clubs which badly need participation in such activities to provide opportunity to young talent to get exposure during high brand cricket activities”.

Khawaja Nadeem said LCCA is making efforts to engage club cricketers

in cricket activities and this tournament will go a long way to revive cricket at club level.

“During our previous two tenures we organised a number of tournaments for the benefit of club cricket and we are determined to continue our activities in the larger interest of club cricket”, said Nadeem, himself a former first class cricketer.

He said the outstanding cricketers of the competition will be shortlisted and will be considered for selection in Lahore’s various

teams for domestic tournaments.

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and runners up will receive Rs 50,000. Special cash prizes will be given to man of the match award, best batmen , best bowler, fielder, wicketkeeper, and man

of the tournament.