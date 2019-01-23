Hammad Azhar lays Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019 in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar laid before the house the copy of Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill), 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of House Shibli Faraz said the country has been put on the right direction. The finance bill will steer the country towards prosperity and greatly benefit the poor and middle class segments of the society.

He said Finance Minister could not come to Senate as he is not feeling well.

Earlier, Senator Raza Rabbani while speaking on a Point of Order, criticised Minister of Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs Asad Umer for not coming to Senate despite present in the Parliament House.

He argued that the Finance Minister should himself present the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill, 2019), and presenting of the Bill by Minister of State was against the norms and also ultra vires of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq criticised the government for what he said presenting finance bill after every two months, making the lives of the common man miserable. He urged the government to avoid burdening the common man. He asked the chairman Senate to defer presenting Finance Supplementary Bill till coming of Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer.

Chairman Senate rejected the arguments and allowed the Minister of State to present the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment Bill, 2019).

The chairman asked the Senators to forward their recommendations regarding the Finance bill to Senate Standing Committee on Finance by Friday next. Senate Standing Committee on Finance has been asked to finalise recommendations and report within seven days. The debate on finance bill would be initiated from Thursday. Opposition protested and walked out from the House.