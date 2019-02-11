Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP):The Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup 2019 will roll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.President, Lahore Polo Club , Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, as many as five teams have been taking part in the 14-goal tournament, in which top national and international players have also been featuring.The teams have been divided into two pools as pool A consists of Diamond Paints/Newage, Olympia and Pebble Breakers while pool B comprises

Barry’s and Master Paints Black.

The inaugural match of the high-goal event will be contested between Diamond Paints/Newage and Olympia tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm while Barry’s and Master Paints Black will vie against each other in the second encounter of the day at 3:00 pm.

The subsidiary and main finals will be played on February 17.