LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):The only match of the Hamdan Polo Cup was washed out here due to heavy rain and wet grounds of the Lahore Polo Club.
According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary Col (retd) Usman Nasir, there was only match scheduled for Thursday between Barry’s and Master Paints Black. But due to heavy rain and wet grounds, no play was possible.
Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup match washed out
LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):The only match of the Hamdan Polo Cup was washed out here due to heavy rain and wet grounds of the Lahore Polo Club.