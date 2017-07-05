Half of all countries lack national plan on cybersecurity: UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 5 (APP): The United Nations telecommunications

agency Wednesday urged all the countries to consider national policies to protect against cybercrime, noting that only about half of them have a cybersecurity strategy or are in the process of developing one.

Releasing its second Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), the International

Telecommunication Union (ITU) said about 38 per cent of countries have a published cybersecurity strategy and an additional 12 per cent of governments are in the process of developing one.

The agency said more effort is needed in this critical area,

particularly since it conveys that governments consider digital risks high priority.

“Cybersecurity is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills,

cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective,” the report said, adding that cybersecurity is “becoming more and more relevant in the minds of countries’ decision makers.”

The top 10 most committed countries include three from Asia and the

Pacific, two each from Europe and the Americas, and one from Africa, the Arab States, and the Commonwealth of Independent States, according to the report.

They are, in order: Singapore, United States, Malaysia, Oman, Estonia,

Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th.

In addition to showing the overall cybersecurity commitment of ITU’s

193 member States, the Index also shows the improvement and strengthening of the five pillars of the ITU Global Cybersecurity Agenda: legal, technical, organizational, capacity building and international cooperation.

The threat is particularly worrying as in 2016, according to ITU, nearly

one per cent of all emails sent were essentially malicious attacks, the highest rate in recent years.

Last month, a cyberattack crippled tens of thousands of machines around

the world. It is unclear who was behind the attack.

“While the impact generated by cyberattacks, such as those carried out

as recently as 27 June 2017, may not be eliminated completely, prevention and mitigation measures to reduce the risks posed by cyber-related threats can and should always be put in place,” ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhaosaid.

The findings show that there is “space for further improvement in

cooperation” at all levels, according to the report, which advocates for encouraging governments to consider national policies that take into account cybersecurity and encourage private citizens to make smart decisions online.