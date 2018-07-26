Haleem Adil Sheikh of PTI wins PS-99 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-99 Karachi East-I by securing 6,058 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Taj Muhammad of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) stood second by securing 744 votes and Syed Musaddiq Shah of Mutahidda Qummi Movement (MQM) grabbed third position by getting 589 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 38.02%.