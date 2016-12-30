Hale acknowledges Pakistan’s economic turnaround

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale here Friday acknowledged the economic turnaround Pakistan has achieved over the last three years.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here said that Ambassador David Hale called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed the current status of trade and economic ties between both the countries.

Ambassador Hale said that the US values its longstanding ties with Pakistan and considers Pakistan an important partner.

The Finance Minister emphasized the Ambassador Hale that Pakistan is open for foreign investment and said that US investors should be encouraged to invest in the country.

He highlighted that, according to World Bank’s Doing Business 2017 report, Pakistan has moved up four places in the ease of doing business rankings and is also one of the top ten global improvers.

He said that the European car manufacturer Renault has recently announced its automotive manufacturing plants in Pakistan, with production scheduled to commence in 2018.

The Minister assured his full support for any potential US investors looking to pursue and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to work together for the promotion of bilateral economic relations.