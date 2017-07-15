Hakla-D.I. Khan Expressway to be completed next year

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): The construction work on 285

kilometer long Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Expressway is in full swing

and the project would be complted by end of 2018.

National Highway Authority (NHA) spokesman Kashif Zaman told

APP on Saturday the project, which is part of China Pakistan

Economic Corridor Western Route will cost of Rs 129 billion.

To ensure timely completion of the project, the expressway has

been divided in five packages, he said adding that Phase one of the

project comprises Yarik-Rehmani Khail section. The contract of this

phase has been awarded to M/s NLC and upto 21 pc progress has been

achieved so far. Cost of the package would be Rs 13,257 million.

He said that 65 km Phase 2 of the project which starts from

Rehmani Khail and ends near Mianwali is under procurement.

The 55-kilometer Phase 3 begins from Mianwali and ends at

Tarap near Injra in district Attock. The contract of this section

has been awarded to M/s FWO. The section would Rs 20,629 million and

about 8 per cent progress has been achieved, he added.

He said that 62-kilometer Tarap-Pindi Gheb section contract

has been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB JV. The fourth section would cost

Rs 21,386 million and about Rs 17 pc progress has been achieved.

The NHA official said that Phase 5 is 63-kilometer Pindi

Gheb-Hakla Interchange section and its contractor is M/s Limak-ZKB

JV. The section would cost Rs 16,887 million and about 16 per cent

progress has been achieved, he said.

The 285-kilometer-long motorway is being developed as part of

the Western Alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The

expressway includes provision of 11 interchanges, 19 flyovers (6

lanes), 15 bridges (4 lane), 74 underpasses, 259 culverts, and three

major bridges (6 lane); one at River Swan, one at River Indus and

third at River Koram.

The expressway will have 100 metre wide right of way (ROW) to

convert the four lane facility to six lanes in future.

From Hakla, Fateh Jang, the highway will extend in a

southwestern direction passing the towns of Pindi Gheb, Tarap, and

Mianwali. The route will transverse the Sindh Sagar Doab region, and

cross the Indus River near Mianwali before entering into Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa. The motorway will continue on wards before terminating

near the town of Yarik, just north of Dera Ismail Khan.