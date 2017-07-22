Hajj flight operation to begin from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP): Flight operation for pilgrims under

government Hajj scheme will begin from Monday and continue till

26th of the next month.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs, the intending

pilgrims were being intimated about their flights through letters

and SMS, Radio Pakistan reported.

The flight schedule is also available on the website of

Ministry of Religious Affairs.

This year one hundred, seven thousand five hundred and

twenty-six pilgrims will be air lifted to Saudi Arabia through 426

flights.