Hajj expenses increased due to devaluation of rupee against Saudi riyal: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the present government had no control on expenses incurred in Saudi Arabia for Hajj and the expenditure on Hajj for Pakistani pilgrims increased due to devaluation of rupee against the Saudi Riyal.

He was responding to the Calling Attention Notice of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in the Senate about increase in Hajj expenses by the government this year.

The minister said the government was determined to create State of Medina, adding the government had to increase expense on Hajj because of various reasons.