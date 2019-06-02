LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP):Opener Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir stroked excellent half-centuries as Pakistan U19 defeated Sri Lanka U19 by seven wickets in the fourth 50-over match to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in Hambantota , Bangladesh on Sunday.

Haider Ali returned undefeated on 93, while Rohail continued his rich run of form when he was run-out for 69 as Pakistan U19 achieved the 196-run target for the loss of three wickets inside 35 overs, said