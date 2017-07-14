Haider Rasool becomes first Pakistani hockey umpire to supervise 100 matches

LAHORE, July 14 (APP): Haider Rasool has become country’s first

ever international hockey umpire to complete a century of supervising international

hockey matches.

He gained this unique distinction of standing in his 100th match

during hockey world league in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday,

said the information made available to APP here on Friday.

Before the start of the Hockey World League match Germany and

South Africa Haider received the Golden Whistle from the FIH. The

golden whistle is awarded to umpires on completing 100 senior

international matches.

Haider a former national goal keeper also attended quite a few

national camps including the one for the World Cup 1998. He started

to blow whistle on domestic circuit in 2002 and next year attended

an umpiring seminar conducted by the Asian Hockey Federation in the Malaysian city of

Ipoh.

He umpired his first tournament outside Pakistan: 2nd edition

of the Indian Premier League, in 2004.

Declared ‘International Umpire’ in 2005 by the FIH.

First Junior International Tournament (6-Nation in

Malaysia) in 2005. First Senior International

Tournament (MIA International Challenge,

Singapore) in August 2005.

For Haider, it has been a story of the rise and rise since then.

After umpiring quite a few regional qualifiers and invitational tournaments, where he got

good reports by the tournaments’ Umpire

Managers, Haider was promoted to the ‘Promising Umpires’ list of

the FIH in Feb, 2008.

This enabled him to stand, among others, in continental tournaments like the

Pan Am Championships (2008) and the Asian Games (2010) as well

as other high profile events such as the Junior World Cup (2009) and

the Commonwealth Games (2010).

Again, his consistently high quality performance got him excellent evaluations,

and Haider Rasool became a ‘Grade 1’ international umpire

in Dec 2010. This up gradation enabled him to stand in the Champions Trophy’s editions.

Next step up was the ‘World Development Panel’ in 2013, a notch

below the World Panel (the top most tier). He was among the reserves

for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016.

Haider is very hopeful to blow whistle in the 2018 World Cup and

also to be promoted to the World Panel- soon.

“I am very delighted to stand in my 100th international match and

I am thankful to Allah Almighty for giving me this honour”, Haider told

APP.

He attributes his success as an international hockey umpire to

his country.

“I am thankful to Pakistan Hockey Federation for extending help

and support to me toachieve a milestone in my hockey career to have supervised one

hundred international matches”, he said.