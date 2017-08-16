Hafiz Karim appreciates Japan’s role in development of road infrastructure in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Karim said on Wednesday that Pakistan appreciated Japan’s cooperaion in developmwnt of road infrastructure in Pakistan .

The minister gave these remarks during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai who called on him here.

The Ambassador congratulated the Federal Minister on assuming the charge of his ministry and the two discussed various matters of mutual interest.

The Ambassador said that his country had great interest in the development of road infrastructure in Pakistan which was manifested by various highway projects initiated with the financial and technical assistance of Japan.

He informed the Minister that the most important highway project currently underway with Japanese assistance (JICA) was Rakhi Gajj-Bewata section (N-70) connecting Punjab and Balochistan. He said it was a state of the art project involving unique design and most advanced technology. He said that work on 33km long section commenced in 2016 and would be completed by July 2019 at a cost of Rs. 23 billion.

He said work on different sections of Indus Highway (N-55) was also successfully completed.

The Minister said Pakistan and Japan enjoyed close and cordial relations and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened in future.

He proposed the dualization of the section between Dera Ghazi Khan and Shikarpur along the Indus Highway.

The Ambassador appreciated the proposal and assured the Minister of all possible cooperation in this regard.