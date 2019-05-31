ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will visit Lahore on June 1 (Saturday) to discuss in detail matters of mutual interest with business community and seek final proposals regarding upcoming federal budget besides taking them in confidence in decision-making process for preparing national agenda for bringing about economic stability in the country.

Founder President Pak-US Business Council and United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik disclosed this while talking to media here on Friday,” a press release said.

He said the business community is very well aware of the critical economic situation of the country and ready to extend full support to the government for bringing the country out of the quagmire of multiple economic crises.

He said Prime Minister had already held fruitful meeting with President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai and other office bearers besides top officials of private sector a couple of days ago at Islamabad and exchanged views for bringing national economy back of fast track.

He said Hafeez Sheikh in line with the policy of Prime Minster is taking business community into confidence to cultivate good understanding and develop viable strategy to address their all legitimate grievance on top priority.

He said they expressed confidence in the government’s fiscal policies and also ready to put forward their suggestions to help government achieve economic stability and targets.

However, he reiterated that the government should accelerate its pace building business friendly environment and should extend all out facilities for promotion of investment and business activities.

He said President of LCCI Almas Hyder, Zonal Chairman of FPCCI Punjab chapter VP Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, representative of stake holders and other leading tycoon from private sector will participate in the meeting.

Iftikhar Malik said Hafeez Sheikh is a seasoned economist and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are confident that the economic team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would put Pakistan’s economy back on track.

He said they would suggest Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to support the agriculture sector and small medium enterprises (SMEs) for creation of job opportunities besides focusing on increasing volume of exports to meet the economic challenges.

He said they would also put forward a proposal with Abdul Hafeez Sheikh that the government should also create an export development fund to organise industrial exhibitions that attract foreign investors in order to boost exports.

He said situation can be improved by earning dollars for which exports, remittances and investment should be focused while unnecessary imports should be curtailed.

He said the good thing is that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh earlier assured them that the government is taking all the possible measures to facilitate investors so that maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) could be attracted.

Iftikhar Malik further said the government’s role in economy is that of a facilitator and the role of private sector is vital for restoring and uplifting it.

He said they would also suggest to Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to make a comprehensive special package of power and gas tariffs for rapid industrial growth on the pattern of China.

“We hope the finance advisor will make every effort to accomplish economic revitalisation and an escape from deflation, while steadily implementing growth strategies,” he added.