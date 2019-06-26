ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the framework to facilitate the farmers through Warehouse Receipt Financing (WHRF).

The Adviser was briefed about the importance of storage infrastructure for agriculture commodities which could save billion of rupees and make agriculture sector more competitive, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

In order to address the issue of post-harvest losses and enhance farmers’ access to agriculture credit, the meeting emphasized to introduce a formal commodity management and Warehouse Receipt Financing System.