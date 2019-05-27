ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs,

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting to review the social and economic needs of the merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), here Monday.

During the meeting, Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, briefed the meeting about financial requirements of the merged district of the province.

He highlighted that the FATA Development Funds would be utilized for the development of the social sector particularly, health and education of the former tribal agencies, besides improving road and electricity infrastructure in the area.

The Adviser informed the meeting that the federal government would extend all possible assistance to erstwhile FATA to fulfill its needs and support the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in its endeavors to work for the social and economic development of the merged districts of FATA.

He assured the meeting that Ministry of Finance would timely process releasing of funds for the merged districts. The meeting was informed that the Federal Government had disbursed sufficient funds on the rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) of the former tribal agencies.

The meeting was attended by Adviser on Establishment, Mr. Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran Baloch and other senior officials of Finance Ministry.