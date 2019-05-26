ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday chaired a meeting to review Budget proposals.

On the occasion, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi gave a presentation about the budget proposals for the 2019-2020 and proposed various steps to expand the tax base and increase revenues, said a press statement issued by the Financce Ministry here.

The Adviser directed FBR to make tax collection process further easier and initiate measures to broadening the tax base.

The meeting was also attended by the Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar and other senior officials of Finance Ministry and FBR.