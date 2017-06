Hafeez, Imad provide 71-run partnership

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Pakistan’s middle order batsmen

Muhammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim gave a 71-run partnership.

Pakistan achieved the 300 landmark with Hafeez hitting a

six in 45.2 overs. Hafeez (57 not out on 37 balls) and Imad on

(25 not out on 21 balls) remained unbeaten. Hafeez played

brilliantly smashing a quick 57 with four 4s and three 6s, while

Imad also batted well hitting a four and a six. Pakistan scored

338 runs with average of 6.76 runs per over.