Hafeez allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that following remedial work and re-assessment,the bowling action of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez has been found to be legal, and the off-spinner can now resume bowling in international cricket.

On 17 April, Hafeez underwent a re-assessment of his bowling action at the Loughborough University where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, said an announcement of the ICC here on Wednesday.

The Match Officials are still at liberty to report Hafeez in the future if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment.

To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.

Meanwhile, the Windies’ Ronsford Beaton has failed an independent assessment and is suspended from bowling in international cricket. The fast bowler had been reported with a suspect bowling action during the second ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on 24 December.

Back ground on Hafeez’s suspensions for illegal actions.Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after being reported in November 2014 during a Test series in November. Following remedial work on his bowling action he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

Hafeez was then suspended from bowling in July 2015 for 12 months following a second suspensionwithin 24 months. He was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in November 2016.

Hafeez was reported for the third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017 and was subsequently suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed he had employed an illegal bowling action.